Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 732 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 4,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $386.86 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $341.39 and a 1 year high of $453.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on IGM shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

