Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,324,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 21,022 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $251.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $252.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

