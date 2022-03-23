Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Paramount Resources traded as high as C$30.82 and last traded at C$30.49, with a volume of 284772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.90.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on POU. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.72.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,390.59. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$304,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,366.19. Insiders sold 61,268 shares of company stock worth $1,581,447 over the last three months.

The company has a market cap of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$26.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

About Paramount Resources (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

