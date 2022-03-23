PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Acquires 20 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.90) per share, for a total transaction of £120 ($157.98).
Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £128.73 ($169.47).
PayPoint stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £413.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 500.01 ($6.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 742 ($9.77). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 619.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 654.23.
PayPoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.
