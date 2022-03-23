Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.57. 1,046,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

