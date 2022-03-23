Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after acquiring an additional 165,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $74,709,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.21. 3,035,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,849. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.75.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

