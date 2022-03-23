Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 36,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.11. 8,246,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average of $252.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 139.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.82, for a total value of $491,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,888 shares of company stock worth $26,413,821. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

