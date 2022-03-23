Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,537,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,073,884. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.17 and a 200-day moving average of $453.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

