Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 3,051 iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after acquiring an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $58.40. 1,353,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,959. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.