Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.24. 3,090,209 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

