Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. 18,108,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,362,234. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

