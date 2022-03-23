Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $20.44 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $101,901,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 149,592 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

