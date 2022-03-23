Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95. 164,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 206,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Petrus Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$210.21 million and a P/E ratio of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

