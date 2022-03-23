PFG Advisors Acquires New Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Precigen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Precigen by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Precigen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Precigen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Precigen by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

PGEN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $453.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In related news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 10,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $37,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $34,959.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,239 shares of company stock valued at $149,183. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

