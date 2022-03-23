Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 591,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,818 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

