Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

