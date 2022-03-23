Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Releases Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

PDD stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 897.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 393,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.