Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Releases Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
PDD stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.43.
Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.
