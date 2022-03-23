Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 10,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 73,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Green stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PLAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Planet Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, manufactures, and distributes Cyan brick, black, and green tea in China. It also engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of chemical products, including formaldehyde, urea formaldehyde adhesive, methylal, ethanol fuel, fuel additives, and clean fuel.

