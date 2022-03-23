PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 754,945 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $18.60.
PMVP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
The company has a market cap of $886.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 351,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29,702.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
