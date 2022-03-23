PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 754,945 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $18.60.

PMVP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $886.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,539,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after acquiring an additional 351,901 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29,702.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.