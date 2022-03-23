PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

