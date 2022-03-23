Polkamarkets (POLK) One Day Volume Tops $12.18 Million

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $12.18 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets (POLK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,692,350 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

