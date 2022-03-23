Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.04.

PRCH stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $794.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 41.96% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

