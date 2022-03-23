Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portillos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Portillos has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portillos will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth about $141,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $65,612,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,882,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth about $28,523,000. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

