Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $505,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

About Portland General Electric (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.