PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $351,163,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $296,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,989. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $546.76 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $466.06 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

