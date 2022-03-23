PrairieView Partners LLC Invests $59,000 in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in TriNet Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,065 shares of company stock worth $4,203,380. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

TNET opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

