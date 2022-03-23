PrairieView Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 780 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,446,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,812,000 after buying an additional 292,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1,109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 241,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,873,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

