Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Acquires $51,365.16 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $203.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

DTIL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

