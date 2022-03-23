Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS remained flat at $$24.80 during trading on Wednesday. 100,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,798. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 1.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.