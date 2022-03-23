Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

PRTH stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $449.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Priority Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Priority Technology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Priority Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Priority Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

