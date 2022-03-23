Private Capital Group LLC Has $46,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in State Street by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at $55,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

