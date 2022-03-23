Private Capital Group LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $453.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

