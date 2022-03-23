Private Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27,328.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,651 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,501,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,581 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after buying an additional 83,740 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $262.10 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.41 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.