Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 75,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 224,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.86. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

