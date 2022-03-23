Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $6,555,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 230.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,260,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.57.

NYSE:SAP opened at $112.73 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

