PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $32.78. PROCEPT BioRobotics shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,538 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

