Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $16,661.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 21.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00076083 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,797,642,080 coins and its circulating supply is 1,594,551,279 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

