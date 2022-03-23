Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,318,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,827 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Prologis were worth $222,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,460. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.69.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

