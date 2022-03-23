Property Solutions Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PSACU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 25,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08.
Property Solutions Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSACU)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Property Solutions Acquisition (PSACU)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.