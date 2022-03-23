ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,088,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 34,769 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.41. 445,668 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.