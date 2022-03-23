ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 8.4%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $167.44 and last traded at $166.41. 20,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,033,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200-day moving average is $101.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

