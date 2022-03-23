PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.08.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

