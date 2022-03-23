PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Plans $0.18 Dividend

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1796 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PTBRY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.08.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
