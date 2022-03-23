Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $80.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.09.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $68.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

