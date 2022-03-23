Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $407,052.80 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,876. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 176,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 15.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

