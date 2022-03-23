Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $407,052.80 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pure Storage stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,152,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,876. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.71.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
