PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 237 ($3.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Shares of PZ Cussons stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.55) on Monday. PZ Cussons has a 12-month low of GBX 177.80 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.68). The company has a market cap of £831.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 195.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.47.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 201 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,100 ($26,461.30).

PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.