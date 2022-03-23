Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Issued By William Blair

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markforged in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Markforged’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

MKFG stock opened at $4.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $170,975.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markforged by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Markforged during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

