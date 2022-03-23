Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Issued By SVB Leerink

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Viracta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

VIRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viracta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

VIRX opened at $3.48 on Monday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

