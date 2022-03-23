Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.33.

Canfor stock opened at C$28.94 on Wednesday. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$22.46 and a 1 year high of C$35.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

