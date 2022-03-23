Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.96.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.