Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.81.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.55.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$63.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$16.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.58. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$26.61 and a one year high of C$64.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

